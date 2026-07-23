53 combat engagements recorded on frontline, including 17 in Pokrovsk sector, General Staff says
Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 53 times.
This is stated in an update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on 23 July, Censor.NET reports.
Russian strikes on Ukraine
Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Yastrubshchyna, Tovstodubove, Buvalyne, Ulanove, and Bezsalivka in the Sumy region came under fire.
Situation in the north
No enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. However, the occupiers carried out three air strikes using nine guided aerial bombs and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 50 times.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made seven attempts to break through the defences near Vovchansk, Khatnie, Yurchenkove, Vilcha, Lyman, and Starytsia. One combat engagement is ongoing.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman sector, the enemy made six attempts to advance near Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman, and Ozerne. One combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Sloviansk sector, the occupiers made 14 attempts to push back Ukrainian units near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks near Pryvilne, Nykyforivka, and Markove.
In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders made six attempts to break through the defences near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, and Mykolaipillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk sector, 17 attempts by the occupiers to dislodge our troops from their positions have been recorded since the beginning of the day near Shevchenko, Nykanorivka, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Myrne, and Udachne.
In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled two attacks near Kalynivske and Rybne.
Hostilities in the south
In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attacked five times near Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, and Staroukrainka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders halted two enemy attempts to advance near Shcherbaky and Stepove.
No combat engagements recorded
According to the General Staff, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Kupiansk and Prydniprovske sectors.
No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in the other sectors either.
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