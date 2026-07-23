Ukraine’s UAV and AI expertise must shape NATO defence technology, Zaluzhnyi says
Drone Industry
Ukraine has become the world’s leading laboratory for modern warfare, where a new global military-technological component is being forged.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, said this during the UK-Ukraine Industrial Cooperation roundtable at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, Censor.NET reports.
New reality of warfare
Zaluzhnyi stressed that the nature of warfare has undergone significant transformations in recent years, exposing the complete vulnerability of civilian and energy infrastructure in most Western countries.
"Modern warfare clearly demonstrates how relatively small and inexpensive munitions can successfully operate over distances of thousands of kilometres. Critical infrastructure and energy facilities are becoming particularly vulnerable. In most countries, they are completely defenceless against such strikes. Therefore, the task of governments today is to provide the necessary weapons not only for the military but for almost the entire economy," the diplomat emphasised.
According to him, Ukraine has become the first country to learn how to protect its entire economy in real time, making its technological expertise essential to the Alliance.
"Our experience in UAVs, electronic warfare, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence must shape the development of defence technologies in NATO countries because, first and foremost, the Alliance needs it," Zaluzhnyi stressed.
From aid to joint production with Britain
Assessing London’s contribution to Ukraine’s defence, Zaluzhnyi recalled that the United Kingdom has provided more than £13 billion in direct military aid since 2022. This consistent support has laid a strong foundation for the transition from a military aid model to a mutually beneficial partnership.
"It is very encouraging that this cooperation has reached a new level, where the main focus is not only on supporting Ukraine but also on jointly establishing new production facilities. I thank the organisers of UK-Ukraine Industrial Cooperation for their efforts to develop joint production, investment and technological cooperation," the diplomat noted.
Zaluzhnyi also highlighted his constructive dialogue with Air Vice-Marshal Mark J. Farrell, director of the UK Ministry of Defence’s Ukraine Capability Hub, who directly coordinates military assistance to Ukraine.
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