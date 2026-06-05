The Russian propaganda machine, which for years has been touting ‘lightning victories’ and the technological superiority of the Russian army, continues to radically shift its rhetoric against the backdrop of heavy losses and an inability to cope with Ukrainian technology. According to Censor.NET, one of the Kremlin’s mouthpieces, Alexander Sladkov, has made a surprisingly candid statement about the real state of affairs on the front line.

The propagandist is forced to put forward entirely different arguments. Describing the situation on the battlefield and the colossal difficulties faced by Russian assault groups, he acknowledged the dominance of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the air.

"The situation is such that the Russian Armed Forces have 17 drones per kilometre, whilst the enemy has 10 drones for every one of our advancing stormtrooper," Sladkov is authorised to state.

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