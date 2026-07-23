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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 23 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 23 July.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 8:31 p.m. — Sumy region: UAVs heading towards Putyvl, Terny and Krolevets.
At 8:40 p.m. — KABs heading towards the Kharkiv region.
At 8:45 p.m. — UAVs heading towards Sumy.
At 8:52 p.m. — Chernihiv region: UAVs heading towards Borzna. Kharkiv region: UAVs heading towards Zlatopil and Balakliia.
At 9:18 p.m. — UAVs heading towards Kryvyi Rih.
Updated information
At 9:58 p.m. — KABs heading towards Zaporizhzhia.
At 10:03 p.m. — A group of UAVs in the north of the Chernihiv region heading towards Slavutych.
Remain in safe places during the air-raid alert!
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