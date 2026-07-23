Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 23 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 23 July.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:31 p.m. — Sumy region: UAVs heading towards Putyvl, Terny and Krolevets.

At 8:40 p.m. — KABs heading towards the Kharkiv region.

At 8:45 p.m. — UAVs heading towards Sumy.

At 8:52 p.m. — Chernihiv region: UAVs heading towards Borzna. Kharkiv region: UAVs heading towards Zlatopil and Balakliia.

At 9:18 p.m. — UAVs heading towards Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information

At 9:58 p.m. — KABs heading towards Zaporizhzhia.

At 10:03 p.m. — A group of UAVs in the north of the Chernihiv region heading towards Slavutych.

Remain in safe places during the air-raid alert!

See more: Occupiers strike Sloviansk: seven apartment buildings damaged. PHOTO