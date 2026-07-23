ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12434 visitors online
News Shelling of the Donetsk region
564 1

Occupiers strike Sloviansk: seven apartment buildings damaged. PHOTO

Russian forces carried out an air strike on Sloviansk, damaging residential buildings.

Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on residential area

According to available information, the attack occurred at 3:40 p.m. on 23 July. At least seven apartment buildings were damaged in the strike.

The head of the City Military Administration said that information about possible casualties was still being clarified.

Russian air strike damages seven apartment buildings in Sloviansk

Russian air strike damages seven apartment buildings in Sloviansk

Russian air strike damages seven apartment buildings in Sloviansk

See more: Over past 24 hours, Russia has attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: two people have been killed and further 28 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in the village of Iverske, Kramatorsk district. Two men were killed, and two women were injured.

Author: 

shoot out (18106) attack (958) Donetsk region (6015) Kramatorskyy district (1074) Slov’yansk (450)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 