Occupiers strike Sloviansk: seven apartment buildings damaged. PHOTO

Russian forces carried out an air strike on Sloviansk, damaging residential buildings.

Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on residential area

According to available information, the attack occurred at 3:40 p.m. on 23 July. At least seven apartment buildings were damaged in the strike.

The head of the City Military Administration said that information about possible casualties was still being clarified.

See more: Over past 24 hours, Russia has attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: two people have been killed and further 28 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in the village of Iverske, Kramatorsk district. Two men were killed, and two women were injured.