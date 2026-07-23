Occupiers strike Sloviansk: seven apartment buildings damaged. PHOTO
Russian forces carried out an air strike on Sloviansk, damaging residential buildings.
Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
Strike on residential area
According to available information, the attack occurred at 3:40 p.m. on 23 July. At least seven apartment buildings were damaged in the strike.
The head of the City Military Administration said that information about possible casualties was still being clarified.
Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in the village of Iverske, Kramatorsk district. Two men were killed, and two women were injured.
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