Russia struck civilian car in Donetsk region with FPV drone: two dead. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle in the village of Iverske, in the Kramatorsk district, using an FPV drone. Two men were killed and two women were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On 17 July, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone in the village of Iverske, Novodonetsk community, Donetsk region.

According to the investigation, an FPV drone operated by the occupying forces struck the civilian vehicle.

Two men, aged 60 and 61, were killed in the attack. They sustained injuries that proved fatal.

Two women, aged 64 and 85, were also injured. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Over past 24 hours, Russia has attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: two people have been killed and further 28 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack



