Personnel revolution in army. What next? | IRYNA ROMALIISKA. VIDEO

A new political analysis programme on the ‘ButusovPlus’ channel reviewed the week’s key events, including the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi to that post, and the ‘cardboard’ protests, which have now been going on for eight days, demanding the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence.

In this episode:

Zelenskyy’s statement on the offer of posts to Fedorov and Fedorov’s own response

Who is the new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi — biography, military career, assessments

Yurii Butusov — on Drapatyi’s appointment, the conflict between Syrskyi and Fedorov, and the situation in the army

MP Serhii Rakhmanin, of the Voice faction and a member of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, on reforms at the Ministry of Defence, the political crisis and Fedorov’s possible return

Serhii Hnizdilov, a military serviceman and participant in and supporter of the ‘cardboard protests' — on his position and attitude towards criticism of Syrskyi

Watch the live broadcast with journalist Iryna Romaliiska on Censor.NET.

The new Cabinet and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Fedorov’s resignation