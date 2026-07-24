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Personnel revolution in army. What next? | IRYNA ROMALIISKA. VIDEO
A new political analysis programme on the ‘ButusovPlus’ channel reviewed the week’s key events, including the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi to that post, and the ‘cardboard’ protests, which have now been going on for eight days, demanding the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence.
In this episode:
- Zelenskyy’s statement on the offer of posts to Fedorov and Fedorov’s own response
- Who is the new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi — biography, military career, assessments
- Yurii Butusov — on Drapatyi’s appointment, the conflict between Syrskyi and Fedorov, and the situation in the army
- MP Serhii Rakhmanin, of the Voice faction and a member of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, on reforms at the Ministry of Defence, the political crisis and Fedorov’s possible return
- Serhii Hnizdilov, a military serviceman and participant in and supporter of the ‘cardboard protests' — on his position and attitude towards criticism of Syrskyi
Watch the live broadcast with journalist Iryna Romaliiska on Censor.NET.
The new Cabinet and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet automatically resigned.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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