Zelenskyy: Trump began to trust me and realised that Putin does not want to end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Donald Trump had realised that Russia was the obstacle to ending the war.

The head of state said this in an interview with US far-right blogger Laura Loomer, who arrived in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Trump realised that Putin does not want peace

"President (Trump - ed.) realised who actually does not want to stop the war. Or, rather, he realised that we want to stop Putin and that we genuinely want peace. Previously, there were claims that Ukraine did not want to stop," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine, of course, wants victory.

"But above all, we are focused on human lives. If we can stop the war tomorrow and secure a ceasefire, that is better than fighting for 10 or 20 years to achieve victory and losing our people. A ceasefire is the better alternative," the head of state said.

Read more: US ready to intervene to end war in Ukraine, - Rubio

Relations with Trump

According to Zelenskyy, the key factor behind the change in tone was that President Trump had begun to trust him.

"I think President Trump began to trust me, and that is key when we talk about the change in tone," the president said.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that the turning point in his relationship with the US president was their brief face-to-face meeting at the Vatican, held at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome in April 2025.

Read more: Meeting with Trump at Vatican in April 2025 was turning point in relations, - Zelenskyy