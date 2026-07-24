Zelenskyy says Russia preparing new mobilisation wave for autumn: Putin wants to expand war

Ukrainian intelligence has information indicating that Russia is preparing a fairly significant new wave of mobilisation for the autumn.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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New wave of mobilisation in Russia

"We have clear intelligence that Russia is preparing a new and fairly significant wave of mobilisation for the autumn. At present, the Russians are losing more troops on the front than they are recruiting, while Putin is planning to intensify attacks and expand this war further. He needs more Russians to take part in assaults," the head of state said.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces risk of mobilization in Russia after elections

Ukraine’s preventive defence

He stressed that Ukraine must "defend itself against this preventively, at every level."

"We must defend ourselves against this preventively, at every level: on the front, through our long-range sanctions and mid-range strikes, through our diplomacy and, of course, through communication with everyone capable of supporting life and bringing peace closer," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: This winter may be Putin’s last attempt to break Ukraine, - Sikorski