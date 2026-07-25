Following drone attacks, fires broke out in Engels, Rostov, Belgorod and occupied Luhansk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 25 July, explosions and fires were reported in Engels, Rostov, Belgorod and occupied Luhansk following drone attacks. Fires were recorded near a military airfield, logistics facilities and energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

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Fire near the military airfield in Engels

According to the Exilenova and ASTRA projects, a major fire broke out in the vicinity of a military unit and airfield in Engels, Saratov region.

Exilenova suggests that the headquarters of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, located near the airfield, caught fire. However, the project emphasises that there is currently no confirmation that the fire was the result of a drone attack.

"Local residents report that one of the barracks buildings simply caught fire. According to them, there was no attack," notes Exilenova.

As of the morning of 25 July, local authorities had not confirmed an attack, although a ‘drone threat’ alert had been declared in the Saratov region shortly before the first reports of the fire.

According to ASTRA, the fire broke out precisely in the area of the military unit and the airfield, which had previously been targeted by drones.

On the night of 16 July, it was confirmed that a Tu-95MS strategic bomber – which Russia uses to launch missile strikes against Ukraine – had been hit there.

Fires have also been reported in Rostov

Reports of a fire and heavy smoke were also coming in from Rostov.

Mayor Oleksandr Skryabin confirmed the attack but did not specify which facilities had been damaged. Meanwhile, local residents posted videos on social media showing fires in at least one part of the city.

Explosions were also heard in Luhansk

The temporarily occupied city of Luhansk was also targeted by drone strikes.

According to reports from local social media groups, explosions were heard in the city, and a fire broke out following one of the strikes. As of the time of publication, there was no official information on the consequences.

Fires reported at logistics and energy facilities in Belgorod

Alexander Shuvaev, the acting governor of the Belgorod region, reported that fires had broken out in the city as a result of a night-time drone attack and that there were casualties.

"There is damage and fires on the streets, which are being extinguished by fire crews," Shuvaev said.

According to the Ukrainian monitoring project Exilenova, logistics warehouses, the ‘Pivdenna’ substation and the ‘Luch’ thermal power station may have been targeted. However, there is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

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