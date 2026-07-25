Large-scale mechanised assault by Russian Federation in Donetsk region has been repelled: 7 tanks and "Tornado-S" have been destroyed, and 123 occupiers have been eliminated, - "Azov". VIDEO

On 22 July, the occupying forces – comprising the 8th and 41st Armies, as well as the 90th Tank Division – attempted an assault in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine’s ‘Azov’ unit, deploying dozens of armoured and light vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Azov press centre.

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Who repelled the assault?

As noted, the enemy assault was repelled thanks to units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", the SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A", the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Ukrainian Air Force, units of the State Border Guard Service, in particular the ‘Phoenix’ main unmanned systems department, units of the National Guard of Ukraine and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,434,690 personnel (+1,460 in past 24 hours), 12,191 tanks, 46,570 artillery systems, and 24,994 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Details

"The 41st Guards Combined Arms Army and the 90th Guards Vitebsk-Novgorod Tank Division of the Russian Armed Forces advanced from the area of the settlement of Novoeekonomichne, whilst at the same time forces of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army set out from the area of the village of Vozdvyzhka. For four hours, they attempted to enter settlements in the area of the village of Shakhovoye," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the enemy dominated the airspace using "Gerbera" and "Lancet" strike UAVs. A modern Russian "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system, which was being used to support the assault operations, was also destroyed.

Forces of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine’s "Azov" Brigade, together with attached units, blocked the advance of the mechanised columns. Minefields were laid on the approaches to the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and bridge crossings were damaged by tactical aviation.

"The Russians attempted to restore the crossings using pontoons during the assault, but these were destroyed by tactical aviation of the Ukrainian Air Force," added "Azov".

Russian Federation losses

As a result of the professional actions of all units involved, under the command of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", using barrel artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and strike UAVs, 7 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 BM-21 ‘Grad’ MLRS, 1 ‘Tornado-S’ MLRS, 3 pieces of specialised equipment and 47 units of light vehicles were destroyed.

A total of 123 occupiers were killed, with a further 29 wounded. The mechanised assault was repelled.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy had advanced in Vasiukivka and Shakove in the Donetsk region.

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