79 combat engagements were recorded on front lines, 22 of them in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 79 times.

This is mentioned in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s report on the situation at the front as of 16:00 on 25 July, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Neskuchne, Korenok, Sopych, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Ulanove, Buvaline, Bachivsk and Hirky were hit; in the Chernihiv region, the settlements of Khotiivka and Prohres were hit.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 34 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including five attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders have made seven attempts to breach the defences in the areas around the settlements of Prylipka and Starytsia, and in the direction of the settlements of Ternova, Izbytske and Khatne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, there was one enemy attack in the direction of Shyikivka.

Read more: Most active fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kryva Luka and Zakytne, and in the direction of Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled 17 attacks in the areas around the towns of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia, and in the direction of Stepanivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 22 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Shakove, Sofiivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Vilne, Nove Shakove, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko and Myrne. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Oleksandrivka front, the enemy launched two attacks towards Verbove and Berezove.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled dozens of attacks by Russian Federation: heaviest fighting is in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Hirke and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In other areas, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.