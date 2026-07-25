Enemy has attacked Odesa region again: house and infrastructure have been damaged, and one person has been wounded

Russian forces have once again attacked the Odesa region, striking residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to the Regional Military Administration, a private residential building was damaged as a result of an attack in the Odesa district. According to preliminary reports, a 65-year-old man was injured. Medical staff is providing all necessary assistance.

Infrastructure has also been damaged.

All the relevant services are operating at the scenes of the incidents.

Details regarding the casualties and the consequences of the attack are still being confirmed.

No further information is currently available regarding the enemy attack.

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region: woman and 4-year-old child were injured. PHOTOS

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that Russia had attacked Odesa, a furniture shop had been damaged, and one person had been injured.