Ukraine and Raytheon Discussed Increasing Missile Supplies to Patriot System Ahead of Winter, - Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, together with Ukraine’s Acting Minister of Defence Yevhen Khmara, held a meeting with the Vice President of defence firm Raytheon responsible for land and air defence, as well as with the Managing Director of Raytheon Ukraine.

Koretskyi reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What was discussed

"We discussed how to rapidly increase the supply of missiles to the Patriot systems before winter, expand their production and make Ukraine’s defence industry even stronger. Our aim is not only to meet Ukraine’s needs, but also to integrate Ukraine’s defence capabilities into the global security system," said Koretskyi.

He said that particular attention had been paid to the joint production of air defence systems.

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"The Presidents of Ukraine and the US discussed this matter during their meeting in Ankara. The US side proposed practical steps. The Ukrainian Government will do everything necessary to ensure that this work begins as soon as possible.

"I would like to thank the United States for its unwavering support for Ukraine," the Prime Minister added.

What led up to it

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with a team from Raytheon led by Vice-President Joseph Deantona, after which he announced that Ukraine, in collaboration with Raytheon, would be manufacturing interceptors for the Patriot system.