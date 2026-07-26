Russia has twice attacked civilian vessel flying Palau flag in port in Odesa region: two seafarers are presumed missing. VIDEO

Russia continues to carry out targeted attacks on Ukraine’s civilian shipping and port infrastructure. In particular, a civilian vessel flying the Palau flag was attacked today.

This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As reported, a civilian vessel flying the Palau flag, which was carrying nearly 2,800 tonnes of maize, was attacked twice today as it was leaving a port in the Odesa region.

The hits caused a fire on board the vessel. According to preliminary information, seven crew members and a Ukrainian pilot were rescued.

Two sailors are currently missing. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Read more: Enemy has attacked Odesa region again: house and infrastructure have been damaged, and one person has been wounded

A threat to shipping and food security

"This is yet another deliberate strike against civilian infrastructure and international shipping. Russia is once again demonstrating its complete disregard for the norms of international law, posing a threat to the safety of shipping, global trade and food security," the minister emphasised.

Read more: FSB agent directed strikes on Odesa region and installed GPS tracker on military fuel truck: he faces life in prison, - SSU

Update

According to the State Border Guard Service, Russian occupation forces attacked a vessel sailing from a Ukrainian port to Greece with a "Shahed"-type strike drone as it was leaving the mouth of the Danube.

As the vessel was moving, an enemy drone struck its hull. Subsequently, Russian forces attacked the vessel again with a drone. A powerful explosion caused a massive fire, endangering the lives of those remaining on board.

"Sailors from the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine responded promptly to the distress signal. The patrol boat’s crew arrived at the scene and, operating amidst the fire and the threat of further attacks, evacuated eight people – crew members and a pilot – from the burning vessel," the State Border Guard Service reported.

It is reported that all those rescued were taken to a safe location, where they are receiving the necessary medical care. According to medical staff, the condition of the victims is being constantly monitored.