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News Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
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Consequences of Russia’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: warehouse has burnt down and there is damage. PHOTOS

Last night, the capital came under enemy shelling once again, resulting in fires in the Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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What are the consequences?

As reported, a warehouse was destroyed by fire in the Desnianskyi district, along with 10 cars and a lorry in a car park. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a four-storey, evacuated building was ablaze, whilst in the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out and caused damage to a non-residential building.

Watch more: All fires caused by Russian Federation’s night-time strike on Kyiv have been extinguished, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

According to the emergency services, all the fires have now been extinguished.

Kyiv after the shelling on 26 July
Kyiv after the shelling on 26 July
Kyiv after the shelling on 26 July
Kyiv after the shelling on 26 July
Kyiv after the shelling on 26 July

What led up to this?

  • As a reminder, on the night of 26 July, explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
  • It later emerged that fires had broken out in three districts of the city.

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Kyiv (3059) shoot out (18225) ballistic missiles (384)
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