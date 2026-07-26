Russia attacked Kharkiv: one person killed, 14 wounded, including two children (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 26 July, Russian forces carried out several strikes on Kharkiv. One person was killed as a result of an attack on a private house in the Slobidskyi district. An FPV drone struck a vehicle belonging to a bakery, injuring the driver.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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Strike on a private house

One person was killed as a result of an enemy strike on a private house in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.



Seven other people were also injured, including two children, one of whom was a 10-year-old boy.



Units from the State Emergency Service and emergency medical teams are working at the scene of the attack.

The injured are being taken to hospital.

UPDATE

"Nine people, including two children, were injured as a result of a 'strike' in the Slobidskyi district. All are under medical supervision," added Syniehubov later.

See more: Russia attacked postal terminal near Kharkiv with three "Banderol" missiles. PHOTOS

UPDATE

"Sadly, a 40-year-old woman has died. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.



At this stage, we know of nine people who have been injured, including a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. The boy, who suffered blast injuries, has been hospitalised. The girl suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical attention at the scene.



The injured also include men aged 54, 85 and 65, and women aged 45, 65, 53 and 34.



A private house was completely destroyed as a result of the enemy shelling.



Work is continuing at the site of the strike to deal with the aftermath. All emergency services are operating at full capacity," reported Syniehubov.

UPDATE

"There are currently 12 people affected in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. According to updated information, medics have diagnosed a 75-year-old and a 42-year-old woman with an acute stress reaction. A 62-year-old man has also been diagnosed with the same condition. "All are receiving medical care," reported Syniehubov at 12:39.

UPDATED

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv has risen to 14.

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: seven dead, dozens wounded. PHOTOS











A drone attacked a vehicle belonging to the bakery

According to information from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, at around 05:50 on 26 July, Russian forces launched an attack using an FPV drone targeting fibre-optic cables in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.



The strike hit a vehicle belonging to a bakery.



A 43-year-old driver was injured. The man has been hospitalised and is receiving the necessary medical care.



