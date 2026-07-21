Russia launched massive attack on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: seven dead, dozens wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched massive attacks on the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. At least six civilians were killed as a result of the shelling, and a further 28 people were injured, including a child.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Donetsk region: four dead and 13 injured

On 20 July, Russian forces carried out 1,378 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region, according to the police.

Eleven settlements came under fire: Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, Bilenke, Malotaranivka, Oleksandrivka, Raihorodok, Yasnogirka, Zaporo-Marivka and Novoselivka. A total of 46 civilian facilities were damaged, including 29 residential buildings.

Kramatorsk suffered the most damage, with the occupiers dropping 10 KAB-250 aerial bombs on the city and attacking it with drones. Two people were killed and a further ten were injured as a result of the strikes. Twelve blocks of flats, four medical facilities, a boiler house and two cars were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, Russian troops used a KAB aerial bomb and FPV drones. The attack killed two civilians and damaged two apartment blocks.

In Bilenke, the occupiers struck with two KAB-250 aerial bombs and a drone. One person was injured and ten private homes were damaged.

In Novoselivka, two local residents were injured and a car was damaged following a strike on the road.

The following areas also suffered damage:

in Mykolaivka – an infrastructure facility;

in Oleksandrivka – a block of flats;

in Raihorodok – four private homes;

in Malotaranivka – a public bus;

in Yasnohirka – a private car;

in Zaparo-Marivka – a church and a car.







Kharkiv region: two dead, 15 injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops also attacked Kharkiv and 18 settlements in the region. Two people were killed and a further 15 were injured as a result of the shelling, including a 13-year-old girl, according to the head of the regional military administration

On the evening of 20 July, the occupiers fired cluster-type multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rockets at a densely populated neighbourhood in the village of Shevchenkove (Kupiansk district).

One person was killed and eight others were injured. More than a dozen two-storey apartment blocks were damaged.

In Kharkiv, a 64-year-old woman was injured. Two men aged 48 and 60, a 37-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl also suffered acute stress reactions.

Russian troops shelled Izium twice on the evening of 20 July and during the night of 21 July. Initially, the occupiers reportedly dropped three guided aerial bombs, and later launched an attack using ‘Tornado-S’ multiple launch rocket systems. The attacks damaged a nursery school, high-rise blocks, private homes, cars, as well as railway infrastructure and the electricity grid.

Another person was killed in the village of Kostiantynivka in the Zolochiv community. Their identity is currently being established.

In the morning, the enemy attacked the village of Rai-Olenivka in the Pisochynska community with a UAV. A 66-year-old woman was killed in the shelling.

See more: Kharkiv and Donetsk regions under attack by Russia: at least eight people killed, over 60 injured. PHOTOS















