Kharkiv and Donetsk regions under attack by Russia: at least eight people killed, over 60 injured. PHOTOS

The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have come under fresh Russian attacks. Civilians have been killed and dozens of people injured. Residential areas, businesses, petrol stations and transport have been damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Kharkiv region: four dead and 48 injured as a result of Russian strikes

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Kharkiv and 23 settlements in the Kharkiv region. Four people were killed and a further 48 were injured in the shelling, including a child, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

Izium was the hardest hit, with 23 people injured, including a one-year-old boy who suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the village of Novyi Korotych, men aged 24, 25, 45 and 62 were killed, and a further 20 people were injured.

Also:

A 51-year-old woman was injured in Kharkiv;

near Velykyi Burluk, a 56-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction;

A 61-year-old man was injured in Slatyne;

in Kupiansk, a 38-year-old man sustained blast injuries;

A 52-year-old man was wounded in the village of Senok.

In addition, medics treated two women who were injured during the shelling of Bilyi Kolodyaz on 24 June.

The enemy used missiles, KABs and dozens of drones. In particular:

4 rockets;

1 multiple launch rocket system;

1 guided aerial bomb;

a ‘Geran-2’ type UAV;

4 ‘Molniya’ drones;

7 FPV drones;

57 unmanned aerial vehicles of other types.

In Kharkiv, the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts were attacked by strike drones.

Homes, a petrol station and a postal terminal were damaged

The shelling damaged civilian infrastructure, including:

A petrol station in Kharkiv;

residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings, buses and cars in the Bohodukhiv district;

private houses, garages and cars in the Kupiansk district;

seven blocks of flats and 20 cars in Izium;

a postal terminal in Novyi Korotych;

a petrol station and a car in Zlatopil.







See more: Russia attacked postal terminal near Kharkiv with three "Banderol" missiles. PHOTOS



Donetsk region: four dead and 13 wounded due to Russian attacks

Over the past 24 hours, the police recorded 1,268 Russian strikes along the front line and in residential areas of Donetsk Oblast.

Thirteen settlements came under fire, and 73 civilian facilities were damaged, 45 of which were residential buildings.

Kramatorsk and Sloviansk were the worst affected

In Kramatorsk, the Russians carried out 10 strikes, killing one person and injuring two others. High-rise and private houses, a bank, a car dealership and vehicles were damaged.

On the night of 20 July, the city came under fire six more times. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and another was injured.

In Sloviansk, Russian forces used a KAB-250 aerial bomb, ‘Smerch’ multiple launch rocket systems and six drones. Two civilians were killed and another was injured. Residential buildings, a business premises, an administrative building and vehicles were damaged.

Shelling of other communities

In Druzhkivka, four people were injured following strikes by KAB bombs and drones.

In Malotaranivka, an FPV drone attacked a car, injuring two people.

In Bilenke, one person was injured and 10 private homes were damaged following strikes by FAB-250 aerial bombs and ‘Uragan’ multiple launch rocket systems.

In Stepanivka, two civilians were injured and a car was damaged.

Damage was also reported in Sviatohirsk, Bilbasivka, Karpivka, Novoiverka, Maiachka and Shabelkivka, where five private homes, cars and a motorbike were damaged following a strike by three KAB bombs.











See more: Russia struck civilian car in Donetsk region with FPV drone: two dead. PHOTO