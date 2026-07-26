UN Security Council is to hold emergency meeting over Russia’s attacks on civilian vessels in Black Sea

On Monday, 27 July, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting in response to Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform".

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The UN Security Council will convene at Ukraine’s request

The meeting will begin at 10:00 Eastern Time.

This issue will be discussed following a request from Ukraine dated 20 July, which was supported by the European members of the Security Council – France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece and Latvia.

The speakers from the UN Secretariat are expected to be Kayoko Goto, Head of the UN Department of Political Affairs, and Indrika Ratwatte, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

Read more: Russia will intensify attacks on ports to block grain corridor, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine’s letter to the Security Council’s leadership refers to a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv and other cities, carried out on the night of 18–19 July. It is emphasised that Russian forces are increasingly targeting Ukrainian Black Sea ports, maritime export routes and commercial shipping.

In particular, during the recent attacks on the Odesa region and port facilities, several ships flying foreign flags were damaged and ten seafarers were killed.

What led up to it?

It should be recalled that this week, Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha announced that Ukraine is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on 27 July in response to Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.