Iran has effectively already entered war against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Iran is, in fact, already participating in the war against Ukraine, as it has been supplying Russia with drones, technology, and other weapons since the early years of the full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made these remarks in an interview with Sky News.

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Responding to a question about a possible Iranian attack on Ukraine and threats from Tehran, Zelenskyy stated that he considers Iran’s actions to be direct participation in the aggression.

"They supplied thousands of Shahed drones in the first year of the war, then transferred the licenses. Did they attack us? I think so," the president said.

The president emphasized that Ukraine must act prudently and prevent the opening of a new front, while honestly assessing the role of Russia’s allies.

According to him, Iran and North Korea have already become participants in the war by providing military aid to Moscow.

"We must be cautious; we must do everything possible to avoid opening a new front in any way, but we must be honest—the Iranians and North Koreans have already attacked us," Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine must be prepared for new threats

The head of state expressed hope that Iran would not intensify its support for Russia, but urged everyone to be prepared for any turn of events.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that Tehran and Pyongyang have been supplying Russia with drones, missiles, artillery ammunition, and other weapons since the very beginning of the full-scale war.

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