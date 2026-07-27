Iran’s Foreign Minister accused Zelenskyy of attack on merchant vessel and threatened retaliation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of attacking an Iranian vessel.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Iranian Foreign Minister, published on the social media platform X.

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Iran’s allegations

Araghchi claimed that the attack was allegedly carried out on Israel’s orders.

"Zelenskyy attacked an Iranian vessel, killing a sailor," he said.

According to the minister, this strike constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and, he claims, was intended to drag European countries into the war. He also added that such actions cannot go unanswered.

Read more: U.S. has completed another round of strikes against Iran, - CENTCOM

Iran held talks

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said he had discussed the incident with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, as well as with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on these statements.

Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that an explosion occurred on board the vessel as a result of the attack, killing one sailor and injuring another.

Tehran emphasised that this constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and described the incident as an "act of aggression" that could further "fan the flames of war and spread the conflict".

Read more: For every attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz, US will destroy bridge or power station in Iran, - Trump