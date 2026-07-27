Putin is not prepared to stop war and plans to mobilise up to 500,000 people this autumn, – Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not prepared to end the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia is preparing for mobilisation

According to him, there is intelligence suggesting that the Kremlin leader is preparing for mobilisation.

"He wants to do this after the Duma elections on 21 September. He wants to step up mobilisation. He isn’t making it public because he fears his own people, but he will do so in early October unless we cause him problems with logistics, weapons, petrol and diesel, and unless our partners impose comprehensive sanctions for his aggression," the head of state noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy says Russia preparing new mobilisation wave for autumn: Putin wants to expand war

How many Russians will be mobilised?

He also emphasises that this will be a major problem, as Putin is planning to mobilise between 300,000 and 500,000 people.

"For him, mobilising such a large number of people is not all that difficult. He will face domestic challenges in this regard, as his society – and I have seen the polls – is opposed to mobilisation. A significant percentage of the population is also against the war, but they still support Putin. He won’t be able to train these people quickly. This, again, means he’ll be sending poorly trained people into battle. And that, in turn, means heavy casualties," explained Zelenskyy.

What led up to this?

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Putin is laying the groundwork for an expansion of mobilisation and wants to recruit a further 30,000 soldiers from North Korea.

Read more: Putin is laying groundwork for expanded mobilisation and wants to recruit further 30,000 soldiers from DPRK, – Zelenskyy