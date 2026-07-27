Further six children have been brought back from temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

A further six children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to territory under Ukrainian control.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"These are girls and boys aged between 6 and 17," said Prokudin. He stated that the occupiers had put pressure on them and tried to strip them of their Ukrainian identity.

"Fortunately, thanks to the presidential initiative 'Bring Kids Back UA' and the charity Save Ukraine, they are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance," said Prokudin.

It should be added that, as of July, 2,368 children who had been forcibly displaced by Russia since the start of the full-scale war had been returned to Ukraine.

See more: Russia struck UNICEF warehouse: over 106,000 humanitarian aid items for children were destroyed. PHOTO