Russia kills Ukrzaliznytsia worker with jet-powered Shahed during track repairs in Donetsk region

Russian occupiers struck an Ukrzaliznytsia repair crew with a jet-powered Shahed drone while the workers were restoring a damaged infrastructure facility in the Donetsk region. One worker was killed, and two other railway workers were injured in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, citing Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, the strike occurred while the employees were performing their duties.

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According to Pertsovskyi, most members of the repair crew managed to evacuate after dispatchers warned them of a critical threat. However, one track maintenance worker sustained fatal injuries in the explosion.

Two other Ukrzaliznytsia employees sustained shrapnel wounds. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Ukrzaliznytsia is investigating all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, including what prevented the worker’s life from being saved despite the warning about the danger.

"We will provide the utmost assistance and support to the family of the railway worker who was killed while performing his duties," Oleksandr Pertsovskyi emphasised.

According to him, the company will also do everything possible to ensure the injured workers recover as quickly as possible.

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