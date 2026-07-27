Occupiers have started handing out Ukrainian land to those who fought against Ukraine, - NRC

The Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has begun transferring Ukrainian plots of land to participants in the so-called ‘special military operation’. The National Resistance Centre believes that the Kremlin is attempting to consolidate its presence in the occupied territories in this way.

According to Censor.NET, citing the National Resistance Centre, the occupying authorities are already compiling a list of plots of land and drawing up waiting lists for their allocation.

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Officially, this programme is presented as ‘social support for veterans’. At the same time, the NRC emphasises that, in reality, it amounts to the unlawful disposal of Ukrainian land that is under temporary occupation.

According to the National Resistance Centre, the distribution of land is not only a means of providing material incentives to Russian military personnel who took part in the war against Ukraine, but also part of a policy to populate the occupied territories with people loyal to the Kremlin.

The NRC notes that such actions form part of Russia’s strategy to alter the demographic composition of the population in the temporarily occupied territories and constitute an attempt to consolidate the occupation regime there.

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