Payphones are being installed in occupied Crimea due to power cuts and communication disruptions, - media

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, work has begun on installing payphones to enable contact with the emergency services in the event of power cuts or mobile network outages.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Suspilne Krym, citing the occupying telecoms operator ‘Miranda’.

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According to the operator, 24 communication points have already been set up in five towns – Dzhankoi, Yevpatoria, Kerch, Armiansk and Yani Kapu (Krasnoperekopsk). The payphones are designed to be used to call the police, an ambulance, the gas emergency service and the rescue services in the event of a power cut or loss of mobile network coverage.

Specifically, five payphones were installed in each of Dzhankoi and Yani Kapu, six in each of Armiansk and Yevpatoria, and two in Kerch.

Activists from the ‘Yellow Ribbon’ resistance movement believe that the installation of payphones is a sign that the civil infrastructure on the occupied peninsula is deteriorating.

"The occupying authorities explain this by the need to ensure that the emergency services can be called out. This is further evidence of the deterioration in the functioning of civilian infrastructure on the occupied peninsula," the activists said.

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