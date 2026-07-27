Montenegro to introduce visa requirements for Russian citizens from 1 November

Montenegro will introduce visa requirements for Russian citizens from 1 November 2026. The country’s government made the decision as part of aligning its visa policy with European Union rules.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Montenegrin government, introducing visas is one of the conditions for closing negotiating Chapter 24, "Justice, Freedom and Security," as part of the country’s EU accession process.

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The Montenegrin government said the decision confirms the country’s commitment to European integration and opens the possibility of receiving around €4 million in funding under the European Union’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

In addition to Russia, the new rules will apply to citizens of Belarus, China, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. According to Podgorica, Montenegro’s visa arrangements with these countries were not aligned with European Union policy.

At the same time, Montenegro’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that it was working to simplify the visa application process as much as possible and minimise potential inconvenience for applicants.

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