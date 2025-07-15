5 145 22
Man who believed to be Russian is beaten on street in Polish city: "Ruska kurwa. Jesteś j#banym ruskim cwelem". VIDEO
A man mistaken for a Russian was beaten in a Polish town.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the fight was posted on social media. Several men can be seen in the video. Two of them are in conflict. One of them swears and hits the other: "Ruska kurva... Ruskim cwelem jesteś, jesteś j#banym ruskim cwelem". The latter keeps shouting "jaka ruska?". In return, he receives new blows.
