Koretskyi is dissatisfied with ’resilience plans’: Cabinet of Ministers is demanding urgent reports

The government is demanding that ministries and agencies submit reports as a matter of urgency due to their failure to meet sustainability targets.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

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It’s time to report on the actual situation

By the end of this week, the relevant authorities must provide clear information on each area. This includes tasks that have been completed, key risks and areas requiring immediate reinforcement.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to gain a full picture of the situation. There will be ongoing monitoring of the implementation of the plans.

"It is crucial to have a clear understanding of the existing gaps and shortcomings, and of the ways to address them. There will be ongoing monitoring of the implementation of the plans," he emphasised.

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Next steps and the situation in the regions

According to Koretskyi, an extended cabinet meeting will follow. It will be attended by the heads of regional military administrations and the chairpersons of state-owned companies.

At present, regional resilience plans have been implemented by an average of 40 per cent. The best results have been achieved in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Cherkasy regions.

Among those lagging behind are the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions and Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously announced personnel changes for regions that are failing to carry out preparatory work on the implementation of their resilience plans.