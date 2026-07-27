Failed to undergo military medical examination: National Police says detained journalist Shulhat was taken to TCR

The National Police have confirmed that hromadske journalist Yevhenii Shulhat was detained in Kyiv but said the incident was unrelated to his professional activities.

Yuliia Hirdvilis, head of the National Police Communications Department, told Censor.NET this in a comment.

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According to Hirdvilis, preliminary information indicates that police officers in Kyiv stopped a driver to check his documents.

"There was also a passenger in the car. His documents were checked as well, and it was established that he had not undergone a military medical examination," she said, adding that he had been taken to a territorial centre of recruitment (TCR).

According to her, the details are being clarified.

Read more: Police detain hromadske journalist who documented Stefanishyna using undeclared apartment

Background

Earlier, hromadske reported that its journalist Yevhenii Shulhat had been detained in Kyiv.

See more: Attack on law enforcement officers during conflict with TCR in Lviv: man detained – SSU and National Police. PHOTO