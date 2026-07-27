Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 27 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 27 July.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:16 p.m. – KABs targeting the Sumy region.

At 8:23 p.m. – Missile flying through the Kharkiv region.

At 8:23 p.m. – Missile heading towards Liubotyn.

At 8:25 p.m. – High-speed target heading towards Kharkiv/Rohan.

At 8:33 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs flying from the Bryansk region towards the Chernihiv region.

At 8:40 p.m. – KABs targeting the Kharkiv region.

At 8:41 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Chernihiv.

At 8:47 p.m. – KABs targeting the Kharkiv region.

At 8:53 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs flying from the Chernihiv region towards the Kyiv Reservoir.

Updated information

At 9:11 p.m. – Additional KAB launches targeting the Kharkiv region.

At 9:18 p.m. – Missile flying through the Sumy region.

At 9:21 p.m. – UAV north of Kharkiv, changing course.

Remain in safe places during air-raid alerts!

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