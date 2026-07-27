Trump responds to Zelenskyy’s claim about Russia helping Iran: I will ask Putin about it

US President Donald Trump said he planned to ask Russian dictator Vladimir Putin whether Russia had provided Iran with satellite data on US military facilities in the Persian Gulf region.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Censor.NET reports.

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Trump plans to ask Putin

Trump was asked to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that Russia had helped Iran prepare strikes on US bases in the Persian Gulf region.

"Well, we’ll find out if that’s true. I’ll ask Putin about it. If it is indeed true, it did not have a significant impact," the head of the White House said.

He added that even if such assistance had been provided, "it hasn't worked out because they (Iran - ed.) have no army, no air force, no navy, they have nothing."

"I don't think they've been doing it, certainly not at a high level. And if they have, it has been very unimpactful," Trump said.

Read more: Meeting with Trump at Vatican in April 2025 was turning point in relations, - Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed intelligence agencies to share with Ukraine’s partners the information available on Russia’s new assistance to the Iranian regime.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am ready to sign peace deal with Russia in Oval Office or at Mar-a-Lago