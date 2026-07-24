Zelenskyy: I am ready to sign peace deal with Russia in Oval Office or at Mar-a-Lago
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office or at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
He said this in an interview with US far-right blogger Laura Loomer, Censor.NET reports.
Readiness to visit the United States
Loomer asked Zelenskyy whether he would agree to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office.
"Yes, I am ready. I have always told President Donald Trump that I am ready to come to the United States—to the Oval Office or Mar-a-Lago. It all depends on Trump," the head of state said.
The main question is not where, but when
At the same time, he noted that the question was not where the peace agreement would be signed, but when.
Reminder:
In his interview with Laura Loomer, Zelenskyy also said that US President Donald Trump had realised that Russia was the obstacle to ending the war.
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