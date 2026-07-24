Zelenskyy: I am ready to sign peace deal with Russia in Oval Office or at Mar-a-Lago

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office or at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

He said this in an interview with US far-right blogger Laura Loomer, Censor.NET reports.

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Readiness to visit the United States

Loomer asked Zelenskyy whether he would agree to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office.

"Yes, I am ready. I have always told President Donald Trump that I am ready to come to the United States—to the Oval Office or Mar-a-Lago. It all depends on Trump," the head of state said.

The main question is not where, but when

At the same time, he noted that the question was not where the peace agreement would be signed, but when.

Read more: Ukraine now has a window of opportunity for peace. Putin’s only advantage is ballistic missiles – Zelenskyy

Reminder:

In his interview with Laura Loomer, Zelenskyy also said that US President Donald Trump had realised that Russia was the obstacle to ending the war.

Read more: Meeting with Trump at Vatican in April 2025 was turning point in relations, - Zelenskyy