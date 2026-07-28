7 395 1
Kyiv under attack by Russia: explosions have been heard in city
On the night of 28 July, Russian troops attacked Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Alarms and explosions in the capital
An air raid alert was declared in the capital. Residents were urged to proceed immediately to civil defence shelters.
The Air Force also warned of enemy targets moving towards the capital.
Drones and a missile were detected
According to military sources, jet-powered drones were flying towards Kyiv. Shortly afterwards, the first explosions were heard in the city.
In addition, at 00:54, a missile was detected in the Kyiv region. It was heading towards Makariv.
Updates to follow.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password