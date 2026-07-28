Man opened fire on police officers in Bukovyna: two officers were wounded, and shooter fled into woods, - National Police
A man shot two police officers with a rifle in the Chernivtsi region; a special operation has been launched to locate the suspect.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the Chernivtsi Regional Police.
Details
As reported, today, July 28, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the village of Yizhivtsi, Chernivtsi District, police officers arrived at the residence of a 54-year-old local resident to conduct investigative actions as part of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
While the officers were carrying out these procedural measures, the man fired several shots from a hunting rifle at the law enforcement officers and then fled toward a forested area.
Police officers injured
Two police officers were injured as a result of the incident. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
Special police operation launched
"A special police operation has been launched in the region to locate and apprehend the armed suspect. The necessary police forces and resources have been deployed for the search," the statement said.
- The police are asking the public to remain vigilant. If you have any information about the possible whereabouts of the wanted individual or if you spot a suspicious person, please immediately call the special hotline at "102." Do not attempt to apprehend an armed individual on your own.
- Initial investigative and search operations are ongoing.
- Further updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.
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