Man opened fire with automatic rifle near TCR in Khmelnytskyi region: he has been detained

In the village of Letychiv in the Khmelnytskyi region, a suspect fired several shots from an automatic weapon near the TCR and SS and fled the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police quickly tracked down and detained the shooter.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Police.

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Details of the shooting

Yesterday, June 17, at around 9:00 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the village of Letychiv.

Patrol officers, an investigative team, and members of the special police unit immediately responded to the scene. Law enforcement officers determined that an unknown man had entered a local TCR and SS, pulled an automatic weapon from his backpack, and fired several shots toward the building. He then fled the scene.

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No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect was detained

During initial investigative measures, police quickly located the man. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The suspect turned out to be a 31-year-old local resident. Law enforcement officers seized the automatic weapon.

Investigators have opened a criminal case regarding this incident under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed with the use of firearms or bladed weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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