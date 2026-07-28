Armed and dangerous: Bukovyna police have issued warrant for arrest of man who wounded two law enforcement officers. PHOTOS

The Bukovyna police are searching for a man who injured two police officers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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Details

It is reported that the police are searching for Valerii Mykolaiovych Mihley, born on 19 November 1971, a resident of the village of Yizhivtsi in the Chernivtsi district.

Read more: Man opened fire on police officers in Bukovyna: two officers were wounded, and shooter fled into woods, - National Police

Description of the suspect: of average height and build, he was wearing a black T-shirt and dark shoes.

The man may pose a danger

According to available information, the man may be armed and pose a danger.









The police are appealing to the public to remain vigilant and, should they receive any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, to immediately contact the emergency number 102 or the duty officer at Police Station No. 1 (Storozhynets) of the Chernivtsi District Police Department on 066-511-13-49.

"We urge members of the public not to attempt to apprehend the suspect themselves, as he may be armed," the statement reads.

Read more: Man opened fire with automatic rifle near TCR in Khmelnytskyi region: he has been detained

Urgent investigative and operational search measures are ongoing. Further updates on the progress of the investigation will be provided in due course.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that a man opened fire on police officers in Bukovyna: two officers were wounded, and the shooter fled into the woods.