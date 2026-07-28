US senators agree on new sanctions against Russia: largest oil buyers could be targeted – Bloomberg

A bipartisan agreement has been reached in the US Senate on a bill that paves the way for new sanctions against Russia and Iran. The legislation would allow President Donald Trump to impose restrictions on the largest importers of Russian oil and gas.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, a procedural vote on the bill is scheduled for the evening of 28 July.

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Bloomberg notes that Donald Trump has already expressed support for the legislation, which had previously been actively promoted by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Under the bill, the US president would be able to impose tariffs on the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas. In addition, sanctions could target five countries that Washington assesses are helping Russia circumvent existing energy restrictions.

The legislation also provides for expanding sanctions against Iran.

At the same time, the agency notes that passage of the legislation could complicate US trade relations with China and India, which remain the largest buyers of Russian energy resources.

Read more: White House agrees to support bill on new US sanctions against Russia – Senator Graham