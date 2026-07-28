EU is preparing sanctions against more than 1,600 Russian companies that are contributing to the war in Ukraine, - media reports

The European Union plans to impose sanctions on more than 1,600 companies which, according to European officials, are contributing to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Bloomberg.

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The new set of restrictions could be the largest in terms of the number of companies affected

According to sources, the combined annual turnover of the companies that may be subject to the restrictions exceeds 20 billion dollars. These companies employ over 265,000 people.

If the proposal is approved, the number of entities subject to EU sanctions during Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine will increase by approximately 50 per cent.

The European Union regards these measures as yet another way of stepping up the pressure on the Russian dictator and forcing Russia to the negotiating table.

At the same time, it is becoming more difficult for EU countries to impose new sanctions against Russia. Some Member States are calling for exemptions to minimise the potential economic impact on their own economies.

Read more: EU may abandon large-scale sanctions against Russia, - FT

The decision is due to be taken in the autumn

According to sources, European officials have informed representatives of EU member states that they plan to present a new proposal in the coming weeks. This is to ensure that the capitals have sufficient time to consider the document.

The aim is for sanctions to be adopted at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in October.

"This proposal is the EU’s latest attempt to put pressure on Putin and force him to the negotiating table," the sources say.

Separately, the European Union is preparing further restrictions relating to the forced deportation of Ukrainian children. These may also be approved in the autumn.