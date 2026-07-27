EU may abandon large-scale sanctions against Russia, - FT

Brussels is reviewing its sanctions strategy. The European Union is considering changing its approach to imposing sanctions against Russia, moving away from large packages of restrictions in favor of smaller, targeted measures.

According to Censor.NET, the Financial Times reported this, citing sources.

The blocking of sanctions forced a search for a new approach

According to the publication’s sources, the decision to revise the EU’s sanctions policy was made after Greece blocked the adoption of the 21st sanctions package for several weeks.

In addition, about a third of EU member states put forward their own demands, which significantly delayed negotiations and jeopardized the approval of the restrictions.

New sanctions may be adopted in separate blocks

As FT sources note, instead of large-scale packages, Brussels may shift to adopting smaller, thematic sanction packages. According to officials, this approach will reduce the risk of a single country blocking the entire sanctions package due to its own economic interests.

According to the publication’s sources, the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, adopted last week, may be the last in its current format.

"It is now clear that this approach no longer works," said one of the insiders.

Read more: Dangerous trend: Budris criticized concessions in 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia