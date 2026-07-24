Dangerous trend: Budris criticized concessions in 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys criticized the concessions made by member states during negotiations on the European Union’s latest package of sanctions against Russia.

LRT reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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A Dangerous Trend

According to him, such actions undermine the EU's overall campaign to put pressure on Moscow.

"The new sanctions package significantly increases pressure on the Russian financial sector and further restricts Russia's access to capital markets. However, negotiations on the 21st package have shown that decisions regarding the EU's sanctions policy are increasingly driven by the economic interests of member states," Budris noted.

He emphasized that this dangerous trend not only limits the EU’s ability to increase pressure on Russia but also weakens the impact of existing sanctions.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that EU ambassadors reached an agreement on a package of sanctions against Russia, which Greece had previously blocked.

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, outlined the details of the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that they will hit "Putin where it 'hurts' the most."

Read: 48 individuals and 170 organizations: The EU has finally adopted its 21st package of sanctions against Russia