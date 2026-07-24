Dangerous trend: Budris criticized concessions in 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys criticized the concessions made by member states during negotiations on the European Union’s latest package of sanctions against Russia.
LRT reports this, according to Censor.NET.
A Dangerous Trend
According to him, such actions undermine the EU's overall campaign to put pressure on Moscow.
"The new sanctions package significantly increases pressure on the Russian financial sector and further restricts Russia's access to capital markets. However, negotiations on the 21st package have shown that decisions regarding the EU's sanctions policy are increasingly driven by the economic interests of member states," Budris noted.
He emphasized that this dangerous trend not only limits the EU’s ability to increase pressure on Russia but also weakens the impact of existing sanctions.
What led up to it
It was previously reported that EU ambassadors reached an agreement on a package of sanctions against Russia, which Greece had previously blocked.
The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, outlined the details of the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that they will hit "Putin where it 'hurts' the most."
- As a reminder, on Monday, July 13, EU foreign ministers failed to reach an agreement on adopting the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, but EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas assured that this could happen on July 15.
- One of the key and most sensitive elements of the negotiations is the next phase of revising the price cap on Russian oil purchases. The previous adjustment to this figure took place six months ago—on January 15, 2026.
- Previously, Bulgaria and Italy had threatened to block the 21st package, demanding that Russian Patriarch Kirill be removed from the lists. Currently, the package is being blocked by Greece, which has certain reservations regarding the energy sector, and Austria, which has reservations regarding the financial sector.
- According to media reports, the EU was unable to agree on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia due to Greece's position
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