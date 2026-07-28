€90 billion EU loan: Ukraine must implement 25 reforms to receive new tranches

Ukraine will receive over 10 billion euros in financial support from the European Union, provided it implements 25 reforms and measures under the updated ‘Ukraine Plan’ of the Ukraine Facility mechanism.

According to Censor.NET, a correspondent for "European Truth" learned this from her own sources within the EU.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Ukraine must take 25 steps

To receive a further €10 billion out of the €90 billion in budgetary support from the EU, Ukraine must implement 25 measures.

This refers to the updated reform plan, the ‘Ukrainian Plan’, under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, which was approved in principle by EU ambassadors last week and is due to be adopted by the Council of the EU via a written procedure on Thursday, 30 July.

Read more: EU may abandon large-scale sanctions against Russia, - FT

According to the plan, Ukraine could receive 2.86 billion euros for implementing a list of seven reforms, which include the entry into force of legislation ensuring the transparent and fair selection of senior prosecutors, legislation on simplified insolvency procedures for small and medium-sized enterprises, and improvements to the state electronic register of farms.

Ukraine may also receive a large tranche of 7.5 billion euros in 2026 if it implements 18 reforms/measures, covering the appointment of independent supervisory boards for state-owned enterprises, the introduction of an updated IT system for the enforcement of court rulings, significant investment in education and healthcare, and the provision of housing for veterans with disabilities, family members of deceased veterans and internally displaced persons, amounting to at least €200 million, amongst other measures.

The "Ukrainian Plan", as part of the Ukraine Facility mechanism, sets out a further 34 reforms/measures, the implementation of which could see the Ukrainian government receive a further 5 billion euros in 2026.