Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 28 July: air-raid alerts in several regions (updated)

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 28 July.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:25 p.m. – UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 7:26 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs heading towards Kherson from the south.

At 8:21 p.m. – UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the east.

Updated information

At 8:33 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity in the northeastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 8:38 p.m. – KAB launches in the Kharkiv region.

At 8:49 p.m. – KAB launches in the Kharkiv region.

At 9:32 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeastern direction. Threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 9:33 p.m. – Repeated KAB launches in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Remain in safe places during the air-raid alert!

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