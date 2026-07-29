Sybiha accepted invitation of Israeli Foreign Minister to visit country and discussed with him escalation of Russian Federation in Black Sea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accepted an invitation to visit Israel from his counterpart, Gideon Saar.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Sybiha's post on the social media platform X.

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A Dialogue on Security and Cooperation

During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation in the Black Sea. In particular, they addressed Russia’s intensified attacks on civilian shipping and the consequences of these actions.

"During our conversation, I reported on Russia's escalation of terrorist acts against civilian vessels and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, as well as their implications for global food security, particularly for Israel as an importer," Sybiha said.

See also: Iran Demands Compensation from Ukraine for a Sunk Ship

Plans for the visit and follow-up contacts

He also said that he had accepted an invitation from the Israeli side to visit the country. In addition, he informed his colleague about preparations for the 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

The parties agreed to maintain high-level contacts and continue their cooperation within international organizations.

As a reminder, on July 28, Russian occupiers launched an attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea. The vessel, flying the flag of Liberia, was attacked while anchored in the roadstead without a crew or cargo.