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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,443,450 personnel (+1,310 in past 24 hours), 12,227 tanks, 46,962 artillery systems, and 25,044 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Elimination of Russian Forces

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,443,450 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 29, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel - approximately 1,443,450 (+1,310) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,227 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,044 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 46,962 (+60) units
  • MLRS – 1,973 (+3) units
  • air defense systems – 1,521 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,063 (+9) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 432,778 (+1,468) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,950 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 127,181 (+331) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,478 (+2) units

Watch more: Drone operators from Lasar’s Group struck occupiers’ "Buk-M3" and S-300 air defence systems in Kostiantynivka sector. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Hart drone operators struck Russian tank during attempt by occupiers to attack positions of Defence Forces. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12195) Armed Forces HQ (5420) liquidation (3128)
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