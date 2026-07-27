Drone operators from Lasar’s Group struck occupiers’ "Buk-M3" and S-300 air defence systems in Kostiantynivka sector. VIDEO

Fighters from the Lasar’s Group, a separate special-purpose unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, struck two Russian air defence systems in the Kostiantynivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, analysts from the unit identified the probable location of the Russian air defence systems, after which aerial reconnaissance crews carried out reconnaissance deep behind the front line.

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Ukrainian drones discovered a hideout where ‘Buk-M3’ and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems were concealed. Once the coordinates of the targets had been confirmed, strike drones carried out the attack, striking both systems.

As a result of the drone strikes, the Russian air defence system in the Kostiantynivka sector was put out of action.

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