Zelenskyy on Crimea: Land is very important, but most important thing is not to lose people

Ensuring territorial integrity with regard to Crimea is of great importance to the Ukrainian state and its heritage; however, protecting the lives of citizens is the absolute priority when making decisions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about this in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine."

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Zelenskyy's Position on Crimea

The president emphasized that the issue of territories is of great importance to Ukraine.

"So, the most important thing between us is the land—it’s very important. It’s our territory. It’s our history. It’s about our homes. But the most important thing is not to lose people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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