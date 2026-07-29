Record-breaking interception: National Guard troops destroyed enemy ZALA Z-20 UAV at altitude of 6,400 metres. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to achieve impressive results in their fight against enemy aerial targets.

According to Censor.NET, the crew of the ‘Lasar’s Group’ strike UAV unit of the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed a Russian ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drone at a record altitude of 6,400 metres.

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The incident took place in late July in the southern sector. In an attempt to evade detection by Ukrainian air defence systems and FPV interceptors, Russian operators raised their UAV – designed for long-range reconnaissance at distances of over 100 km – to its maximum altitude. Despite this, a Ukrainian pilot caught up with the enemy target in the thin air and successfully destroyed it, setting one of the records for the highest altitude at which an enemy drone has been shot down.

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