"Birds of Magyar" pilots shoot down rare Forpost-R UAV with Chaklun-KM interceptor over Kursk region. VIDEO

Pilots of the 7th Topota Battalion of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Birds of Magyar" destroyed a rare Russian Forpost-R reconnaissance-and-strike UAV.

According to Censor.NET, on 27 July 2026, a Ukrainian Chaklun-KM interceptor drone struck the aerial target over Russia’s Kursk region at an altitude of 4,300 metres.

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Details about the Russian drone

The Forpost-R can carry KAB-20 laser-guided aerial bombs and is considered one of the Russian army’s most expensive reconnaissance-and-strike UAVs. According to the military, this was only the sixth confirmed destruction of such a drone since the beginning of the full-scale war and the second credited to the 414th Birds of Magyar Brigade.

Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar) also reported that since the Unmanned Systems Forces Grouping was established on 11 June 2025, its pilots have struck or destroyed 45,067 enemy strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as 9,186 Shahed- and Gerbera-type drones. The Forpost-R was only the second drone of this type destroyed by the grouping.

The video was released by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar).

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